In the 1980s, a colleague I shared an office with got a call from his daughter. He had bought her a cheap compact disc player from audio retailer Richer Sounds in London to take to university and she had found that it didn't work.

He suggested she take it into a Richer Sounds shop in Manchester, where she was studying. The staff there tested it and it worked. But she seemed uncertain, so they gave her a more expensive CD player instead.

READ MORE:
MBIE names the worst industry for customer satisfaction
Customer service index: How New Zealand industries

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Size

Politics

Related articles:

Distraction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Greed

Competition