Dyson has abandoned its attempts to break into the automotive industry and will wind down its electric vehicle project, ending a venture that founder Sir James Dyson claimed would redefine his business.

The company failed to find a buyer for its designs, and said its plans to build a car from scratch in Singapore were no longer commercially viable.

READ MORE:
Electric cargo trike wins James Dyson Award
Inside Dyson's top secret UK headquarters
Vacuum cleaner company Dyson posts record earnings on expansion in Asia

Dyson's ambitions faced a mounting challenge from established carmakers, while electric vehicle makers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.