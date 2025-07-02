“We deeply regret creating an advertisement that implies girls are in some way inferior in terms of their ability to do maths, or anything else for that matter is completely unacceptable, especially as a business with a legacy of doing good,” Stirton said.

“The advertisement was signed off internally and we are making changes to our processes and sign-offs with our marketing team and agency partners to ensure this cannot happen again.”

The ad in question featured a child’s light-purple school backpack set against a pink background and the tagline: “Can’t do long division”.

The ad was promoting The Warehouse’s Red Bag initiative, and the point that it raises more than $1 million every year for New Zealand communities.

The Warehouse told the authority it would take on feedback from the complainants and, in future, consider the overall stereotypes and other potentially relevant factors, the authority reported.

The backtrack follows an opinion piece from Cecilia Robinson, who called on The Warehouse to “Own it. Learn from it. And just apologise”.

“This was a missed opportunity for The Warehouse. What could have been a moment to lead with humility, a genuine apology, a clear commitment to reviewing creative through a more inclusive lens became a moment of avoidance,” Robinson said.

“The ad has now been pulled. But that only came after public complaints and a formal ruling. Imagine the impact it could have had if, from the start, it had said: ‘We see it now. That line was off. We’re sorry. We’ll do better’.”

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.