Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Expectations of rate cuts boost NZ sharemarket in light trade – Market close

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Infratil had a strong day on the sharemarket. Photo / Supplied

Infratil had a strong day on the sharemarket. Photo / Supplied

Expectations of Official Cash Rate cuts from the Reserve Bank later this year helped drive the New Zealand sharemarket higher in light trade.

The S&P/NZX 50 closed 49.76 points or 0.4% up at 12,784.29, driven by the interest rate-sensitive stocks, with 32.7 million shares worth $111.7m trading.

There were 89

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets