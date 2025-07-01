Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

House-building trend still soft as annual consents fall in May

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The annual number of homes consented in New Zealand fell 3.8% in the year ended May 2025. Photo / Fiona Goodall

The annual number of homes consented in New Zealand fell 3.8% in the year ended May 2025. Photo / Fiona Goodall

The number of new homes consented for building fell 3.8% in the year to May 2025, Stats NZ said today.

There were 33,530 new homes consented over that period, down from 34,851 in the year ended May 2024.

May’s annual consent total is the second-lowest for any month since the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business