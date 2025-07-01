The annual number of homes consented in New Zealand fell 3.8% in the year ended May 2025. Photo / Fiona Goodall

The number of new homes consented for building fell 3.8% in the year to May 2025, Stats NZ said today.

There were 33,530 new homes consented over that period, down from 34,851 in the year ended May 2024.

May’s annual consent total is the second-lowest for any month since the end of 2018.

“The record for the annual number of new homes consented was 51,015 in the year ended May 2022. While consent numbers fell sharply after that peak, they have levelled out over the past year,” Stats NZ economic indicators spokeswoman Michelle Feyen said.

Gareth Kiernan, director and chief forecaster at Infometrics, said a recovery in residential construction remains constrained.