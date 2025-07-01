Advertisement
Updated

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare helps NZX up over 1% – Market close

nzme
3 mins to read

The NZX's largest constituent, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, was up 3.8% on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

After a strong lead from Wall Street, the New Zealand sharemarket started the second half of 2026 in positive territory.

The S&P/NZX 50 rose steadily throughout the day before dropping slightly around 2pm to end the day 1.05% up on 12,734.53 points. Just over 36 million shares worth $136.9m changed

Save

