Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism

Skyline Enterprises hits new heights as pre-tax profit doubles to $61m

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Skyline Enterprises has revealed an unaudited $61 million net profit for the 2025 financial year as Queenstown tourism returns to its previous highs.

Skyline Enterprises has revealed an unaudited $61 million net profit for the 2025 financial year as Queenstown tourism returns to its previous highs.

Gondola and luge operator Skyline Enterprises has doubled its pre-tax profit off the back of a strong tourism rebound in Queenstown.

However, it has had to take impairments on its Christchurch Casino business and one of its South Korean luge sites after lighter-than-expected trading conditions.

Skyline’s total global revenue rose

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tourism