Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

MIT study raises concerns over AI’s impact. Some experts warn against fear, see creative benefits

By David Ovalle
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Posters highlighting projects seen at the MIT Media Lab. Photo / Sophie Park, the Washington Post

Posters highlighting projects seen at the MIT Media Lab. Photo / Sophie Park, the Washington Post

In our daily lives, the use of artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT is obvious.

Students employ them to churn out term papers. Office workers ask them to organise calendars and help write reports. Parents prompt them to create personalised bedtime stories for toddlers.

Inside our brains, how the persistent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World