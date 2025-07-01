Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology
Updated

Taxpayer-funded satellite likely not recoverable after losing contact with the ground

RNZ
6 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: July 2 2025.

By Eloise Gibson of RNZ

The taxpayer-funded climate satellite MethaneSat has lost contact with the ground and “is likely not recoverable”.

“While this is difficult news, it is not the end of the overall MethaneSat effort, or of our work to slash methane emissions,” said a statement released by the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Technology

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Technology