Commerce Commission warns Foodstuffs North Island for ‘likely’ breaking competition law

NZ Herald
The Commerce Commission says Foodstuffs North Island were uncooperative and unreasonable in their dealings with a supplier. Photo / 123RF

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Foodstuffs North Island for their treatment of a supplier that likely breached grocery competition law.

Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden said Foodstuffs North Island appeared to have obstructed and delayed a supplier request by acting in ways that were uncooperative and unreasonable.

