The Commerce Commission says Foodstuffs North Island were uncooperative and unreasonable in their dealings with a supplier. Photo / 123RF

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Foodstuffs North Island for their treatment of a supplier that likely breached grocery competition law.

Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden said Foodstuffs North Island appeared to have obstructed and delayed a supplier request by acting in ways that were uncooperative and unreasonable.

“We believe that Foodstuffs North Island likely breached a fundamental aspect of the Supply Code which is that retailers deal with suppliers in good faith at all times,” van Heerden said.

A Category Manager at Foodstuffs North Island, who acted as the main point of contact for the supplier, was also investigated regarding their role in the matter.

A spokesperson for Foodstuffs North Island said: “We take our obligations under the Grocery Supply Code seriously and are committed to maintaining fair and constructive relationships with our suppliers.