Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: RNZ Morning Report faces shake-up - longtime executive editor Martin Gibson retires

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Shayne Currie's exclusive interview with Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith in first Media Insider podcast. Video / NZ Herald

RNZ’s longtime Morning Report executive editor is stepping down, a move that insiders believe will be the catalyst for a rethink of the show’s direction - and possibly other personnel changes.

Morning Report’s ratings have faltered in the past five years, losing almost 200,000 listeners - from a high of

