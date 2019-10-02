Ikea is aiming to become one of the leading players in smart home technology as the furniture retailer makes its biggest investment for two decades in the area to take on big Silicon Valley groups such as Google and Amazon.

The chief executive of Inter Ikea, which owns the Ikea brand, told the Financial Times that the group was looking at products such as air cleaners to add to its growing list of smart products including speakers, blinds and lightbulbs.

"We see it as a very interesting area for us to embark on. We want to simplify it and make

