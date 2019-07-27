What exactly is the $108bn Vision Fund II? A transformational tool for the advancement of humankind? A tech investment vehicle? Or a private members' club for investment banks, gadget makers and the wealth funds of authoritarian countries?

All of the above, perhaps. The third, cynical, interpretation is not one that Masayoshi Son, SoftBank's boss and tech evangelist, would endorse. But it is supported by a glance at mooted backers of Vision Fund II.

The first Vision Fund burnt through $100bn in two years, generating a windfall for bankers. SoftBank itself paid $894m in investment banking fees last year. If they