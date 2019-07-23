Mario Draghi has three months to cement his impressive legacy at the European Central Bank.

He is widely expected to preside over further easing in monetary policy before his departure. The only uncertainty is exactly when, and which precise parts of the crisis toolkit will be deployed again.

He should act soon, and he should use all tools at the ECB's disposal. Anything less risks shackling the eurozone economy to a further period of weak growth and low inflation.

Draghi's June speech at the ECB's annual symposium in Sintra marked a turning point.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

His remark that "in the absence of

Related articles: