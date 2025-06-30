Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail
Updated

The Warehouse downgrades earnings forecast amid slow winter sales

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Warehouse Group is now expecting its 2025 full-year earnings before interest and tax for the 53 weeks to August 3, 2025, to be in the range of a $5 million loss and a $5m profit. Photo / Supplied

The Warehouse Group is now expecting its 2025 full-year earnings before interest and tax for the 53 weeks to August 3, 2025, to be in the range of a $5 million loss and a $5m profit. Photo / Supplied

The Warehouse Group has downgraded its earnings forecast amid an uncertain economic recovery and slow winter sales.

But its interim chief executive John Journee is still confident its turnaround plan is making progress.

The Warehouse Group is now expecting its 2025 full-year earnings before interest and tax for the 53

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail