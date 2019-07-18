Boeing will take a US$4.9 billion ($7.2b) after-tax charge in the second quarter related to the grounding of the 737 Max, the manufacturer's first estimate of the cost of compensating airlines for schedule disruptions and delays in aircraft deliveries.

The charge will result in a US$5.6b cut in revenues and pre-tax earnings for the second quarter, due to be announced on July 24, the company said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The size of the charge underlines the magnitude of the crisis Boeing is facing, with its fastest-selling jet grounded worldwide and unlikely to resume flying until the end

