For generations, life insurers have sold policies using agents. How will they sell online?

There is an old saying in the industry that "life insurance is sold not bought". No one wakes up in the morning with a burning desire to scrutinise the fine print of an insurance policy, so an agent or financial adviser has often had to do some persuading.

But a new wave of life insurers think they can do things differently. Start-ups including Blue in Hong Kong, Beagle Street in the UK and Haven Life and Ladder in the US believe they can convince customers to

