Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Moderna faces shareholder pressure over cost of vaccine

3 minutes to read
Legal & General Investment Management says Moderna's shareholders deserve to know how US government funding for Covid vaccines affects access to such products. Photo / AP

Legal & General Investment Management says Moderna's shareholders deserve to know how US government funding for Covid vaccines affects access to such products. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By Patrick Temple-West and Kiran Stacey

Moderna is fighting a shareholder proposal demanding the pharma group open up its Covid-19 vaccine technology to poorer countries and explain why its prices are so high given the amount of government assistance it has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.