Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jack Ma and the Chinese tech titans' mission to give away billions

6 minutes to read
Jack Ma and other billionaires are looking to display their socialist spirit through a spree of public charitable donations and pledges. Photo / AP

Jack Ma and other billionaires are looking to display their socialist spirit through a spree of public charitable donations and pledges. Photo / AP

Financial Times

Xi Jinping's focus on 'common prosperity' has galvanised the country's wealthiest entrepreneurs.

In Jack Ma's home town of Hangzhou, the Alibaba founder's expansive home boasts its own food supply within a national wetland park. But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.