Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

EU warns that it may break up Big Tech companies

4 minutes to read

Margrethe Vestager, the commissioner in charge of competition and digital policy. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Javier Espinoza

The EU has raised the stakes in its efforts to curb Big Tech by threatening to break up companies that repeatedly engage in anti-competitive behaviour in the first overhaul of the bloc's rules for internet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.