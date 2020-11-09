Website of the Year
The 26-year-long search for Africa's most wanted man

21 minutes to read
Financial Times
By: Tom Wilson

How did Félicien Kabuga, accused of organising and financing Rwanda's genocide, evade capture for so long?

It was January 2003 and US special agent Scott Gallo had not heard from his Kenyan informant for more

