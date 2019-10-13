COMMENT:

A 50-year-old friend recently returned shocked from his high-school reunion. People had aged so badly that he had recognised nobody.

He couldn't even cheer himself with competitive ageing — the involuntary sense of triumph when peers have declined — because nobody recognised him either.

"We're dying," he reported back. "I used to joke that 50 was half-time, but now I realise we're almost done."

I turn 50 next week. I feel overwhelmed by luck at having made it, when several peers haven't. But how to make sense of reaching the fifth floor? I have been doing the reading and

