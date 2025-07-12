Advertisement
Money mistakes to avoid when you are self-employed – Diana Clement

Diana Clement
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald
Nearly 300,000 Kiwis are self-employed. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Diana Clement
Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.
THE FACTS

  • Being self-employed in New Zealand presents challenges such as no automatic KiwiSaver, holiday pay or sick leave.
  • Accountants recommend budgeting, cashflow forecasting and spending $200 to $300 on initial advice.
  • Contributing to KiwiSaver and managing personal expenses can help build long-term financial stability.

No employer, no automatic KiwiSaver, no holiday pay, no sick leave. Just you, your income and the financial juggle. Ouch. Being self-employed comes with some real challenges.

Nearly 300,000 Kiwis are self-employed, such as small business owners and freelancers. Some will lurch from one financial crisis to the

