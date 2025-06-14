Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

Mindset over money: How abundance thinking boosts financial success – Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Having a scarcity mindset shrinks your vision. Photo / 123rf

Having a scarcity mindset shrinks your vision. Photo / 123rf

Diana Clement
Opinion by Diana Clement
Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The scarcity mindset is a a psychological state where you feel you don’t have enough.
  • It can be feeling like you don’t have money, time or other resources.
  • It means you focus on short-term survival rather than the bigger picture.

Mindset trumps money often when it comes to getting ahead financially.

People with a can-do mindset who see abundance, not scarcity, do better with exactly the same resources.

The scarcity mindset has been researched and even had books written about it.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It’s a psychological state where you feel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance