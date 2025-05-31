Advertisement
Emergency funds: How much is enough in 2025? - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

An emergency fund is an accessible sum of money to cover true financial emergencies. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Kiwis are working harder but saving less, with many lacking emergency funds for unexpected expenses.
  • An emergency fund should cover three to six months of living expenses for true financial emergencies.
  • Start small by tracking spending, setting achievable goals and automating savings to build the fund.

Kiwis are working harder than ever, but saving less, according to StatsNZ.

Many would have little chance of replacing essentials such as a fridge if it broke tomorrow, paying to repair a broken tooth, or coping in the immediate aftermath of an earthquake or flood, which

