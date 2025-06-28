Advertisement
How women can bridge the financial gap and secure their futures - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
NZ Herald
Women continue to earn less than they deserve due to unpaid care responsibilities, part-time work, and the rollback of progress made by previous governments to close the gender pay gap.

Diana Clement
Opinion by Diana Clement
Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.
THE FACTS

  • Women retire with 25% less money than men and face a 36% gender gap in KiwiSaver.
  • Financial educator Lisa Dudson urges women to gain financial education and not relinquish financial control to partners.
  • Initiatives like Empower Women and KiwiSaver advice aim to improve women’s financial literacy and confidence.

New Zealand women get a raw deal financially. We’ll retire with 25% less money than men on average. And we have a 36% gender gap on KiwiSaver.

Women are more likely to work part-time, or be caregivers, or subordinate their income to playing their role in the family.

Save

