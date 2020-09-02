Investors are pumping billions of dollars into China's electric vehicle start-ups as they seek to turn out the next Tesla, creating a window of opportunity for Beijing to forge a national champion in the industry.

EV makers in the country have benefited from the glow of the nearly 900 per cent rally in Tesla's stock price over the past year, as well as signs of recovery in the Chinese market, the world's largest.

But some analysts fear the boom may be premature, pointing to bottlenecks in China's charging infrastructure and a crowded market with intensifying competition from both the California-based EV company and traditional carmakers.

Shares in Xpeng Motors, a Chinese EV maker backed by ecommerce group Alibaba, soared more than 40 per cent on their New York trading debut last Friday after the unprofitable company raised $1.5 billion ($2.2b). Shares in Li Auto, an EV rival that has turned a profit, are up nearly 70 per cent since it raised US$1.1b on the Nasdaq in July.

"If I was the founder of [these companies] I'd be sending really generous early Christmas gifts to Elon Musk," said Michael Dunne, founder of consultancy ZoZo Go, referring to the Tesla chief executive.

"I'm not saying that the companies are in terrible shape — quite the opposite," he added. "But on their own merit, without Tesla, they would be operating hand to mouth."

You now have four or five strong new players who will by 2025 have a meaningful share of the market

Rupert Mitchell, WM MotorsAnother beneficiary of the industry's improving prospects has been Nio. A year ago, the New York-listed Chinese group was bleeding cash at a rate that many analysts believed could prove fatal.

After a US$1b cash infusion from state-owned entities in April, however, Nio is riding high again after recently recording its first quarterly profit. Its shares are up 550 per cent over the past 12 months.

The company on Monday announced plans to raise US$1.7b via the sale of American depositary shares.

Speaking recently at Nio's flagship showroom in Beijing, founder William Li said the recent cash flow problems had been a "test of maximum pressure" as buyers put off purchases out of fears the company would go bankrupt.

He believes those concerns have now been dispelled. "Demand for our cars is rising rapidly," Li said. "Those concerns from customers have been eliminated."

These companies have also been boosted by signs that China's EV market has stabilised, with sales rebounding in July. The year-long slump in the industry was prompted by Beijing's decision to halve subsidies for EVs, which were originally introduced to drive China's transition away from fossil fuel-burning vehicles.

NIO founder William Li. Photo / AP

That resulted in a big sector shake-out as many companies reliant on subsidies went bust. But industry executives say the remaining players are now in a stronger position.

"It's worked as an industrial policy," said Rupert Mitchell, chief strategy officer at WM Motors, a Chinese EV maker that is expected to list on Shanghai's tech-focused Star market later in the year. "Almost as if to plan, you now have four or five strong new players who will by 2025 have a meaningful share of the market."

The start-ups that have succeeded in China have focused on market niches, some of which draw Chinese government support in the form of targeted subsidies. Li Auto touts the longer ranges of its EVs as a solution to a lack of charging infrastructure outside of the country's big cities. XPeng and WM both pitch their cars as offering "smart" features popular with Chinese customers, such as voice assistants and customised operating systems.

But the unwavering popularity of Tesla in China itself could threaten domestic players. The US company has aggressively marketed vehicles produced at its recently opened Shanghai facility, which was backed by US$1.6b of loans supported by the Chinese government. Tesla sold 45,721 vehicles in the first half and the Model 3 is China's most popular electric car.

Tesla's habit of cutting prices to spur sales is also likely to put pressure on its Chinese peers, said Robin Zhu, an analyst at Bernstein. Tesla's Model Y competes directly with Nio's ES6, while the Model 3 does so with Xpeng's P7.

The company has benefited from preferential loans from Chinese banks and approvals from the Shanghai government, rivals point out. "The biggest beneficiary [of Chinese government support] is unquestionably Tesla," said Nio's Li.

As well as Tesla, Chinese groups will also have to contend with traditional carmakers, many of which are launching battery models exclusively for the Chinese market.

General Motors chief executive Mary Barra said in August that "as GM's largest market . . . China will play a crucial role in making our vision [of shifting to electric car sales] a reality".

VW, meanwhile, has pledged that all new factory capacity in China in the near term will be dedicated exclusively to battery cars, as the world's largest auto group plans an onslaught of electric models. The German group in April invested €2b ($3.5b) for a 50 per cent stake in one of its Chinese joint venture partners, JAC Motors.

But analysts say that in the long term, the presence of foreign competition in the EV market could boost China's chances of yielding a global industry champion.

"Ultimately, the Chinese dream is to have a Tesla of their own," said Dunne of ZoZo Go. "They want Tesla in house in China with a supply chain so that they can learn. But over time they would love to shift that support to their own homegrown players."

- Additional reporting by Emma Zhou.

Written by: Christian Shepherd and Peter Campbell







© Financial Times

