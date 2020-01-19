World leaders, chief executives, thinkers and celebrities are gathering in the Swiss mountain town of Davos for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

The event, which begins on Tuesday, has earned a reputation for high-altitude

Will Donald Trump play nice?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Can global growth recover?

Will companies match pledges with substance?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Can Big Tech be a force for good?

Do shoe grips offset carbon footprints?