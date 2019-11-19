Alibaba's decision to push ahead with its Hong Kong stock market listing despite worsening unrest came as a surprise to some of the city's most seasoned investment bankers.

Just a few weeks ago a senior executive at a Hong Kong investment bank scoffed at the idea of the deal happening before the end of the year, given the dramatic scenes on the streets. "They want to see some of this craziness subside," the banker said of Alibaba, adding: "They don't really need the money."

