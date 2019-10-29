ByteDance, the US$75billion ($117.6b) Chinese start-up that owns the short-form video app TikTok, is eyeing an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as the first quarter of next year, according to two people briefed on its plans.

The seven-year-old company, which also owns the Chinese news app Jinri Toutiao, has chosen Hong Kong over New York, despite the recent turmoil in the territory. The benchmark Hang Seng index has lost about 11 per cent from its high earlier this year amid mass street protests and civil unrest.

READ MORE:
Tech's IPO class of 2019 gets schooled by Wall

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.