Mark Zuckerberg testified in front of the US Congress on Wednesday about his company's plans to launch a new, global digital currency.

During a marathon hearing, the Facebook chief executive and founder attempted to change the narrative surrounding Project Libra. The proposed currency has been beset by criticism from regulators and politicians, while support from corporate partners has dwindled.

READ MORE:
Mark Zuckerberg hits back at Bernie Sanders' call to abolish billionaires
Watch: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg owned by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Mark Zuckerberg misses the irony in delivering his manifesto on free speech
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The China threat

Other controversies

Reserve compromise

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anti-money laundering

Location