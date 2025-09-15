Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Auckland Airport gets giant bird-proof pond after flooding disaster

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A new pond the size of 14 Olympic pools aims to free up space. Video / Auckland Airport

The country’s biggest airport hopes ghosts of the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods will be less likely to haunt it after a major upgrade.

Auckland Airport said a new 4.4km stormwater network should improve resilience and discharge fewer contaminants into the Manukau.

The project used pipes up to 2.4m diameter and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save