Items of luggage were stored outside by handlers 'at capacity' during flood disruption. Photo / Supplied

Passengers have been dismayed to learn that a backlog has resulted in luggage being stored outdoors during the Auckland floods.

Ground handlers told those picking up left luggage this week that the storage area was “over capacity”.

Images of luggage trolleys being stored outside under tarpaulins were shared with the Herald by passengers who had returned to Auckland Airport to pick up delayed luggage.

“All three passengers’ luggage was absolutely drenched and most of the contents are ruined,” said one disappointed traveller on Monday.

Air New Zealand has told the Herald that the luggage in the photos was not being processed by their staff but, as the largest ground handling operator at Auckland, a portion of luggage was also affected by flood waters this weekend.

The airline said that although operations at the international terminal are almost back to normal “many of the baggage systems are still inoperable which requires substantial manual handling”.

Menzes said that it was looking into the baggage managed by them but were not the only luggage handlers affected by floods.

Auckland Airport said there were around 500 items in the mishandled baggage area over the weekend, some of which were water damaged.

“The severe flooding that took place in Auckland on Friday night unfortunately impacted some mishandled bags waiting to be returned to travellers at the international terminal,” said an airport spokesperson.

The Airport was working with airlines and ground handlers to clear the backlog of mishandled luggage. Most were able to make use of significant raised indoor storage and racking.

“We are sorry for the distress this will cause travellers who have already been waiting for their bags to be returned to them and may now be concerned about water damage.”

Auckland Airport advises passengers looking to reclaim lost luggage to contact their airline and not to come to the airport.

Air New Zealand’s chief operating officer Alex Marren said that mishandled baggage was an issue that they were working to improve across the business.

In the last fortnight the airline had 9000 open tickets regarding lost luggage, which it is still working to clear. However the airline says it is improving.

“Between December and January we have seen a 13 per cent reduction in our total mishandled bags,” said Marren. This represented a reduction of 16.72 complaints to 10 per 1000 bags.

Compensation for damaged luggage

Consumer NZ advises that airlines are liable for luggage in their care until they are delivered back to the customer, even if they are using the services of a third party ground handling agent.

With regards to international flights, a carrier airline is liable for loss or damage of a bag for up to $2700 under the Montreal Convention. However, claims are time sensitive and must be submitted as soon as possible. The convention allows airlines to set their own times for reasonable handling of luggage.

In the case of Air New Zealand there is a seven-day window for claims, whereas other airlines may allow for up to a month.

Check with your airline’s terms of service and submit claims as soon as possible.

Insurance case

Airlines have some liability and travel insurance can provide additional cover and have a more generous time frame for submitting claims.

If you’ve missed the boat for claiming against your airline or your luggage exceeds the $2700 cap it is worth checking your policy.

“Your travel insurance may afford greater cover than the law,” says Jo McCauley, CEO of Southern Cross.

“For instance, some comprehensive policies cover lost and unrecoverable luggage up to $30,000.”

The firm says that luggage claims have recently been a big issue for their travel insurance arm.

“Lost or delayed luggage is an ongoing issue, and if customers are still overseas and have been separated from their luggage, there may be cover under the policy to purchase essential items during this time. There’s a limit of $1000 per person, up to a maximum of $5000 for a policy,” says McCauley.

With the ongoing weather emergency declared in Auckland insurers are currently flooded with claims, which may affect processing times.

In order to be able to make a claim passengers must first pay upfront for emergency travel expenses such as replacement clothing or new flights.

For passengers still stuck overseas or travelling on a strict budget this can be especially challenging.

“We operate on a ‘pay and claim’ basis, where we pay based on approval of the customer’s claim. If customers are in financial hardship due to the delays, they should reach out to us to discuss options.”

McCauley also advises that travellers’ replacement travel or accommodation should be of the original class as the original booking. If passengers are only able to source “upgraded” fares, they should contact their insurer before booking.

Southern Cross advises that the quickest way to process claims is online and they will be approved on a case-by-case basis.