Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

Europe’s gas lessons show NZ firms how to slash energy costs, EECA says

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Energy efficiency goup EECA says New Zealand can take a lead from Europe. Photo / Getty

Energy efficiency goup EECA says New Zealand can take a lead from Europe. Photo / Getty

An energy efficiency group says New Zealand can take a lead from the way Europe adjusted to constrained gas supply after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to help local gas users adapt to dwindling reserves.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) said practical steps can be taken by businesses to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save