NZ industrial gas crisis: Rising costs force businesses to cut operations

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Shane Jones is with us to take us through his latest push for oil and gas, changes to oceans and fisheries, and whether New Zealand’s power crisis is fixable.

New Zealand’s industrial gas market is in crisis, with big users already curtailing operations due to rising costs, the BusinessNZ Energy Council and energy management firm Optima say.

Last week, fertiliser manufacturer Ballance Agri-Nutrients said it may have to temporarily shut its Kapuni plant in Taranaki if an affordable gas

