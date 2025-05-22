Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

Budget 2025: Energy sector welcomes $200m Government gas exploration fund

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

KiwiSaver cut, Best Start means-tested, $6.6b for business. Nicola Willis’ Budget aims for growth but warns of slow wages and high unemployment. Video \ Mark Mitchell

An energy industry group says the Government’s plan to invest in New Zealand gas exploration sends a strong signal.

In the Budget, the Government said it would set aside $200 million over four years for co‑investment in new gas fields.

Resources Minister Shane Jones said the details were still being

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Energy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Energy