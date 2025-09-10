Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

New Zealand wholesale power prices rise on low hydro, high gas prices

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Lake Pūkaki, New Zealand's biggest hydro storage lake. Photo / NZME

Lake Pūkaki, New Zealand's biggest hydro storage lake. Photo / NZME

Lower water storage in New Zealand’s hydro lakes and high gas prices are driving wholesale electricity prices higher.

Over the last few days, wholesale electricity prices have traded up at around $200 per megawatt hour (MWh).

That’s down from around $500-$600/MWh this time last year, and last year’s August peak

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save