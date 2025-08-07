Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Gas supply woes threaten temporary shutdown of Ballance’s Kapuni plant

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Kelvin Wickham, chief executive of Ballance Agri-Nutrients. Photo / Supplied

Kelvin Wickham, chief executive of Ballance Agri-Nutrients. Photo / Supplied

Fertiliser manufacturer Ballance Agri-Nutrients says it may have to temporarily shut its Kapuni plant in Taranaki if an affordable gas supply cannot be secured.

The farmer-owned co-operative said it was working on getting enough gas to retain nitrogen urea manufacturing at Kapuni.

Chief executive Kelvin Wickham said the business was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save