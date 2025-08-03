The agreements will support critical back-up electricity generation and fuel being available to support the security of the electricity system and price stability. Photo / NZME

Genesis Energy and the three other big power generators have signed agreements to establish a strategic energy reserve centred on Genesis’ Huntly Power Station.

The deals – aimed at supporting national security of power supply – have been settled by Genesis, Meridian Energy, Mercury NZ and Contact Energy.

The parties intend for the agreements to take effect from January 1, 2026.

Subject to Commerce Commission review, these agreements will support critical back-up electricity generation and fuel being available to support the security of the electricity system and price stability.

The deal follows on from last winter’s power price spike, which saw wholesale prices exceed $800 per megawatt hour, forcing the closure of some energy-intensive manufacturing plants.