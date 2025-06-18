Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ’s big four generators get closer to a deal on Huntly

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Genesis Energy and the other big power generators are getting close to a deal to support Huntly Power Station in its back-up role. Photo / NZ Herald

Genesis Energy and the other big power generators are getting close to a deal to support Huntly Power Station in its back-up role. Photo / NZ Herald

The big four power generators are getting closer to doing a deal to support Genesis Energy’s thermal generation at Huntly in order to offset dry-year risk for the hydro-dominated national electricity system.

The four – Genesis, Mercury, Meridian, and Contact – have signed a detailed non-binding term sheet as a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business