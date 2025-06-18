The detailed term sheet builds on the non-binding heads of agreement signed in February and sets out in greater detail how the proposal will function, Genesis said.

Huntly’s coal- and gas-fired Rankines perform a critical role supporting the electricity system as more intermittent wind and solar generation is added.

A recent review by KPMG showed they will likely be needed even more in the 2030s as the country builds increasing amounts of intermittent renewable generation.

The long-term nature of this proposal will support Rankine capacity staying in the market out to 2035, Genesis said.

The proposal will be similar to the Huntly firming options that Genesis brought to the market last year.

It is expected to cover a term of up to 10 years out to 2035 and will enable retiring Rankine capacity to remain in the market, coupled with a strategic fuel reserve to support security of supply.

Genesis said it is also progressing its investigation of biomass as a fuel to gradually displace coal.

Following the formalisation of the proposal contemplated under the term sheet, residual Rankine capacity will be made available to the broader market through further Huntly firming options and hedge products.

“While the term sheet is non-binding, it demonstrates good faith and a clear commitment by the parties, as they progress to agree and execute long-form agreements,” Genesis said.

The parties intend for the proposal to be in place from January 1, 2026.

Genesis said it would need certainty by early November to finalise planning to complete operating and compliance works in order for Rankines to be available for winter 2026 and to maintain capacity for the three units.

