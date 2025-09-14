Advertisement
Small Business: French technique meets Pacific passion with Coromandel Chocolate

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Thomas Capdevielle, director and chocolatier of Coromandel Chocolate, trained in his craft in France before moving to Whangamatā.

Thomas Capdevielle, director of Coromandel Chocolate, talks to Tom Raynel about studying chocolate making in France, and why the call of the coast brought him home. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign On The Up, showcasing uplifting stories

