Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Property

Largest 2025 NZ property deals; Seascape sales ‘pre-launch’; Hastings deal; Tainui busy; iwi at waterfront buildings: Property Insider

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Goodman Group is upgrading Highbrook Crossing to add retail, dining and public space to New Zealand’s largest business park in East Tāmaki. Video \ Jason Dorday

Biggest deals of 1H25 eclipsed 2H24, new research showed; an event selling units in 56-level $300m Seascape tower; a big sale was recorded in Hastings; Tainui are active and iwi blessed two buildings – all in today’s Property Insider.

This year’s largest non-residential New Zealand real estate transaction where a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save