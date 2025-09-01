Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Property Insider: Shundi Customs on ‘miscommunication’ over 56-level Seascape tower, updates on Precinct, Parnell, Pt Chevalier

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Seascape is on Auckland's Customs St East. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Seascape is on Auckland's Customs St East. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Anne Gibson
Opinion by Anne Gibson
Anne Gibson, Property Editor for New Zealand's Herald, has been writing about real estate since 1985 and is a skilled and knowledgeable journalist with deep insights into property as well as other businesses.
Learn more

Who confirmed the structural integrity of Auckland’s towering Seascape? It wasn’t builder Icon but others, including the engineers Mott MacDonald, says developer Shundi Customs. And when will it be finished? Updates also from Precinct and apartments in Parnell, Pt Chevalier – all in today’s Property Insider column.

The developer of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save