Commercial and residential investor Precinct Properties pushed up revenue from $248 million to $266.1m in its latest year, and after a $22.1m loss, it made $11m net profit after tax.
Reporting for the year to June 30, 2025, the listed landlord declared a $3.7b pipeline, saying it would start buildingits Te Pumanawa o Tamaki/Downtown Carpark project in Auckland’s Commercial Bay next year.
Preliminary design is progressing and now includes a hotel.
Two towers, one up to 56 levels, are to rise on the Downtown Carpark site, which Precinct bought from Auckland Council’s Eke Panuku for $122 million.
Procurement discussions are under way with several main construction contractors and sub-contractors “with good levels of interest”.
Works are expected to start next year, “following pre-leasing and construction procurement”.
Precinct also plans New Zealand’s largest student accommodation block: a $290m 960-unit Parnell giant on Stanley St, to be leased to the University of Auckland. Targeted opening is 2028.
It also plans a new strategic real estate investment partnership with Singapore-based institutional investor, global asset manager and operator, Keppel. Today it was the first time it has named that business although it has previously referred to a Singaporean partner.
The company, headed by CEO Scott Pritchard, plans capital partnerships of $4b to $5b in the medium term.
Precinct is ranked in the NZX top 20.
It declared $3.3b of assets directly held in its 2024 result but said it had a further $1.6b of capital partnering assets under management.
Today, it declared $3.4b of assets and is paying a 6.75cps dividend to investors.
Plans for a joint venture with Orams Group on Beaumont St in the Wynyard Quarter are “advanced” for a commercial office and marine-related development.
The company plans to sell all or part of Commercial Bay’s PwC Tower, not revealing precise plans.
“Precinct is seeking to establish a capital partnership to invest in the PwC Tower. This initiative is consistent with Precinct’s long-standing business strategy. It enables the recycling of capital,” it said today.
Precinct has $1.6b of debt, up from last year’s $1.3b. Its gearing is 41.6% but it can go to 50%. It is looking to cut borrowings via those capital partnerships.
Post balance date, it launched Precinct Flex in its flexible office space model. It rents office space to tech titans Meta, Amazon, IBM and HP but changed the model of that leasing business, which rents desks to those giants in New Zealand.
On Saturday, Pritchard announced a new $100m scheme for St Mary’s Bay: Pillars, a 20-unit four-level project at 99 College Hill.
That is the ninth for the once solely commercial developer which built the $1b Commercial Bay.