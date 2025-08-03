No, he said. Precinct is working with Orams on a new scheme for its waterfront land on Beaumont St and Pritchard said plans for that block were coming together.
Precinct Flex was a natural evolution of the business, he said.
“The change marks an important new chapter for our business. It’s about bringing together our leadership in the flex space with our best-in-class commercial offering to provide our clients with a cohesive solution and seamless service,” he said.
Precinct doesn’t lease flexible space by the square metre but rather by the desk, he said.
Precinct Flex leases desks to about 250 businesses including Fortune 500 companies, and multinational and New Zealand corporates, he said.
The remaining membership is made up of start-ups and entrepreneurs.
Precinct Flex leases desks in Britomart, at 12 Madden St in the Wynyard Quarter, in the PwC and HSBC towers and in Wellington’s Bowen Campus and Waring Taylor St.
