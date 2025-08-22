It was designed by Jasmax. The special character of Dublin St means gabled roof forms and setbacks in the new apartments.

Plans for the new Precinct Properties' apartments on Dublin St, St Mary's Bay. Image / Jasmax

Precinct is expecting the price to be “in the late $3m” per Pillars apartment.

Pritchard also plans two new student accommodation apartment blocks for Queen St and Parnell.

A sketch of two new apartment buildings at 99 College Hill, Auckland. Image / Precinct Properties

Precinct got three apartment schemes when it bought 100% of apartment specialist Lamont.

Pritchard said those three schemes, in Parnell, Newmarket and Onehunga, had a combined value of $431m alone.

Scott Pritchard this week outside the site between College Hill and Dublin St, just above New St in St Mary's Bay. Photo / Jason Dorday

Nine projects will result in an estimated $1b-plus of land and buildings on completion. No units have yet been finished.

Precinct apartment plans, largest to smallest:

22 Stanley St, Parnell: $290m 960-unit student accommodation, consented, building started in June, due to open 2028. 256 Queen St, 680 units, student accommodation, being planned. Pumanawa/Downtown Carpark site: 160 units, not started, being designed. Mt Eden: 198-222 Dominion Rd and 113-117 Valley Rd: 120 units estimated, figures unsupplied, consented, work yet to begin. Fabric 2, Onehunga, finished next year: 118 units. The Domain Collection, Newmarket, completion next year: 65 units. York House, Parnell, completion next year: 41 units. Pillars, 99 College Hill, St Mary’s Bay: $100m scheme for 20 units, non-notified, consented. Joint venture with Orams Group to develop its big Wynyard Quarter site, numbers not announced.

Yet times are tough in apartment-land. Other developers have laid off staff, deferred or delayed schemes or sold land.

A sketch for the new $290m student accommodation block at 22 Stanley St, Parnell. Image / Precinct Properties

The housing market remains so tough that Liam Dann wrote last weekend: “This isn’t a housing market meltdown, it’s a full-blown crash.”

Pillars is a 20-unit scheme planned by Precinct on this bare land at a College Hill site. Photo / Jason Dorday

Yet Pritchard is confident the timing is right.

“We’re in the early stages of a market recovery. For 20 homes, we would be looking to pre-sell four or five,” he said of Pillars.

Construction is anticipated to start in next year’s first half. Completion is due by 2028.

Twenty apartments are planned at 99 College Hill, fronting Dublin St. Photo / Jason Dorday

Precinct also has a far stronger balance sheet than many small-time developers, he indicated.

The company is ranked in the NZX top 20, and declared $3.3b of assets directly held in its 2024 result but said it had a further $1.6b of capital partnering assets under management.

It has a sleeping giant waterfront apartment scheme on Beaumont St, but has given few details.

Plans for the Orams marine Beaumont St site. This image was supplied in 2022. Since then, Precinct joined Orams so plans are likely to have changed.

Last August, it announced a conditional agreement with Orams Group to jointly develop a significant waterfront site at Wynyard Quarter. Small-scale commercial and large-scale residential is planned.

Precinct also said then it had an active build-to-sell residential development pipeline of $431m (the ex-Lamont properties) “and a total residential pipeline, excluding the downtown carpark, of circa $970m”.

Expansion of Auckland’s apartment market remains sluggish, data from this year’s first quarter show, although the build-to-rent sector is busy.

Ockham's Mark Todd inside the foyer of The Greenhouse apartment block in Ponsonby. Photo / Michael Craig

CBRE’s Tamba Carleton issued a report on the state of the sector, headed The worst is over but there’s no recovery yet.

Few projects are planned. Many have been shelved, she found.

The size of the forward-work pipeline shrank by 15 projects to 54 Auckland apartment developments now.

Ockham Residential, once a huge Auckland apartment force, has significantly reduced workloads along with Willis Bond and many others.

The sector is struggling to the point where last October, the Government introduced a backing via a Crown underwrite to bring new projects. Three got $75.5m in backing:

Two buildings by Ockham and the Marutūāhu iwi collective, off Carrington Rd on ex-Unitec land. Toi is the first 65-unit block at the new Maungāronga village, Ōwairaka Mt Albert and is nearing completion. Chelsea Rise, a 77-unit scheme at 76a and 82 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, in the shops opposite the mall. Project in Whitby, Wellington.

