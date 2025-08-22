Advertisement
Billion-dollar apartment builder Precinct Properties launches new $100m scheme

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Scott Pritchard, CEO of Precinct Properties at 99 College Hill in St Mary's Bay this week. Photo / Jason Dorday

Stock exchange-listed Precinct Properties is planning $1 billion-plus of new Auckland apartments, today launching a new $100 million scheme.

CEO Scott Pritchard announced Pillars, a 20-unit, four-level project at 99 College Hill, St Mary’s Bay.

That new scheme is the ninth for the once solely commercial developer which built the

