Construction is anticipated to start in next year’s first half. Completion is due by 2028.
Precinct also has a far stronger balance sheet than many small-time developers, he indicated.
The company is ranked in the NZX top 20, and declared $3.3b of assets directly held in its 2024 result but said it had a further $1.6b of capital partnering assets under management.
It has a sleeping giant waterfront apartment scheme on Beaumont St, but has given few details.
Last August, it announced a conditional agreement with Orams Group to jointly develop a significant waterfront site at Wynyard Quarter. Small-scale commercial and large-scale residential is planned.
Precinct also said then it had an active build-to-sell residential development pipeline of $431m (the ex-Lamont properties) “and a total residential pipeline, excluding the downtown carpark, of circa $970m”.
Expansion of Auckland’s apartment market remains sluggish, data from this year’s first quarter show, although the build-to-rent sector is busy.
CBRE’s Tamba Carleton issued a report on the state of the sector, headed The worst is over but there’s no recovery yet.
Few projects are planned. Many have been shelved, she found.
The size of the forward-work pipeline shrank by 15 projects to 54 Auckland apartment developments now.
Ockham Residential, once a huge Auckland apartment force, has significantly reduced workloads along with Willis Bond and many others.
The sector is struggling to the point where last October, the Government introduced a backing via a Crown underwrite to bring new projects. Three got $75.5m in backing:
Two buildings by Ockham and the Marutūāhu iwi collective, off Carrington Rd on ex-Unitec land. Toi is the first 65-unit block at the new Maungāronga village, Ōwairaka Mt Albert and is nearing completion.
Chelsea Rise, a 77-unit scheme at 76a and 82 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, in the shops opposite the mall.
Project in Whitby, Wellington.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.