This isn’t a housing market meltdown, it’s a full-blown crash - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
The property market in Auckland and Wellington is experiencing one of its worst slumps.

Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand's Herald
THE FACTS

  • The property market in Auckland and Wellington is experiencing one of its worst slumps, with values significantly below the 2022 peak.
  • Auckland home values are 19.7% below the peak, while Wellington’s are 27.3% lower.
  • The downturn has impacted consumer confidence and the economy, particularly affecting property-related services in Auckland.

I don’t think people realise just how bad the property market has been in the past three years, and the extent to which it is the culprit when we try to explain the miserable state of the economy.

If you are in Auckland or Wellington, the current property

