The average home value in New Zealand has fallen more than 13% below its Covid-era peak amid subdued market conditions, according to the latest QV House Price Index.

The national average fell 0.5% in the July quarter to $909,671 and is now 13.1% below the market peak in January 2022 of $1,047,132.

However, values remain almost unchanged compared with the same time last year as the rate of decline slows in many areas.

In Auckland, the average home value declined 1.2% over the July quarter to $1,219,470 and was 1.5% lower annually.

Values in Auckland now sit 19.7% below the nationwide peak of January 2022.