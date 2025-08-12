Advertisement
New Zealand house values slump 13% below Covid peak

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Home values in Wellington City dropped 3.3% to $922,101 in the July quarter and are now down 27.3% below the nationwide market peak. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Home values in Wellington City dropped 3.3% to $922,101 in the July quarter and are now down 27.3% below the nationwide market peak. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The average home value in New Zealand has fallen more than 13% below its Covid-era peak amid subdued market conditions, according to the latest QV House Price Index.

The national average fell 0.5% in the July quarter to $909,671 and is now 13.1% below the market peak in January 2022

