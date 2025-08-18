That was after China Construction left the site over a $30m-plus payment dispute with Shundi Customs.

Seascape, the 183m tall apartment skyscraper, dominates Auckland's skyline. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A new construction contract between Shundi Customs and Icon is to be signed once subcontractor pricing was finalised, ensuring transparency and cost certainty.

Seascape was expected to be completed “in approximately 18 months”, Shao said.

Icon was engaged in April under a construction management agreement.

Shao said Bayleys Real Estate had been appointed to sell the remaining approximately one-quarter of unsold units, including penthouses.

“With construction again established, Shundi is now gearing up marketing and sales, launching a campaign that will make a strong pitch to New Zealand buyers,” Shao said.

Work has resumed at Seascape. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Architects Peddlethorp had also designed new floor layouts to appeal to New Zealand buyers.

More two-bedroom, two-bathroom units will be marketed, which Kiwis like, Shao said.

“This is a new chapter for Seascape. With Bayleys now leading our sales campaign and updated floor plans suited to New Zealand buyers’ preferences, we anticipate strong interest from Kiwis who want to live or future-proof in Auckland’s CBD in a world-class tower with unparalleled views of the Waitematā Harbour,” he said.

Gavin Lloyd, Bayleys’ residential projects general manager, said the agency was selling units in Seascape.

Dan Bosher heads Icon, which has the job of finishing Seascape. He is pictured here in front of another job on Albert St. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“Buyers who purchase now will gain the full benefit of the increase in value that will occur as the market recovers,” Lloyd forecast.

However, Liam Dann wrote yesterday that New Zealand was not undergoing a housing market meltdown, but a full-blown crash: Auckland home values are 19.7% below the peak, while Wellington’s are 27.3% lower.

Shao’s statement today also said Seascape was the first New Zealand building to win a structure award of excellence from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

His written statement was headed “resumption of Seascape construction signals confidence”.

That began: “Construction of Shundi Customs’ iconic Seascape tower is back on track after an eight-month hiatus.”

The spokesman said the break was eight months because work ceased last August and on-site activity recommenced in April.

Last August, China Construction told 25 subcontractors it had suspended work on Seascape.

Subcontractors included carpenters, plumbers, electricians, steel fabricators and others.

