Seascape apartments remain under construction in Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
The structural integrity of New Zealand’s tallest, unfinished apartment tower has been confirmed after a new building contractor was appointed, its developer says.
Harrison Shao, general manager of developer Shundi Customs, said via a public relations spokesman today that Icon Construction had done a due diligence assessment of Auckland’s Seascapein the five months.
That assessed the strength of the 56-level, 221-unit, $300 million skyscraper.
Work started in April and “has confirmed the structural integrity of Seascape, Auckland’s tallest residential tower”, Shao said.
Icon Construction, headed by Dan Bosher, had moved into Ballantyne House beside Seascape, which is at 83 Customs St East, he said.
Icon was engaged in April under a construction management agreement.
Shao said Bayleys Real Estate had been appointed to sell the remaining approximately one-quarter of unsold units, including penthouses.
“With construction again established, Shundi is now gearing up marketing and sales, launching a campaign that will make a strong pitch to New Zealand buyers,” Shao said.
Architects Peddlethorp had also designed new floor layouts to appeal to New Zealand buyers.
More two-bedroom, two-bathroom units will be marketed, which Kiwis like, Shao said.
“This is a new chapter for Seascape. With Bayleys now leading our sales campaign and updated floor plans suited to New Zealand buyers’ preferences, we anticipate strong interest from Kiwis who want to live or future-proof in Auckland’s CBD in a world-class tower with unparalleled views of the Waitematā Harbour,” he said.
Gavin Lloyd, Bayleys’ residential projects general manager, said the agency was selling units in Seascape.
“Buyers who purchase now will gain the full benefit of the increase in value that will occur as the market recovers,” Lloyd forecast.
However, Liam Dann wrote yesterday that New Zealand was not undergoing a housing market meltdown, but a full-blown crash: Auckland home values are 19.7% below the peak, while Wellington’s are 27.3% lower.
Shao’s statement today also said Seascape was the first New Zealand building to win a structure award of excellence from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.
His written statement was headed “resumption of Seascape construction signals confidence”.
That began: “Construction of Shundi Customs’ iconic Seascape tower is back on track after an eight-month hiatus.”
The spokesman said the break was eight months because work ceased last August and on-site activity recommenced in April.