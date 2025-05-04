More sheltered outdoor space, collaboration and meeting areas, good Wi-Fi and more dining choices dominated requests from the big-nametenants in the East Tāmaki area, home to 130 businesses which Goodman calls customers, in more than 80 buildings.
Development manager Mike Gimblett and property services general manager Evan Sanders took the Herald on a tour.
It is the former Fisher land, owned by the family of Fisher & Paykel fame, where they had their Ra Ora horse stud, once visited by the late Queen Mother with Sir Woolf Fisher accompanying her.
Near Highbrook Crossing is the historic Fisher House, the family home.
“Highbrook is finished and we’re proud of what we have achieved,” Gimblett said from Goodman’s offices at 64 Highbrook Dr.
Steel & Tube, NZ Post, DHL, Ford, Panasonic, Cottonsoft, BMW, Schneider Electric and OfficeMax are just some of the 130-plus tenants.
Sanders said DHL was the single largest occupier, with a 30,000sq m warehouse and 20,000sq m of enclosed canopy areas. That building is so large that it stretches an entire block.
Many of the original tenants not only stayed but sought more space and some had expanded two to three times, Sanders said.
Quest Highbrook is a big success: 60 serviced apartments were initially built, but it proved so popular that it has been expanded to around 120 rooms now. Demand was high from Sundays until Thursdays, Gimblett said.
Goodman has a number of brownfields Auckland sites where development is under way or planned.